Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SRI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $826.84 million, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.