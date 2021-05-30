Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22. Cigna reported earnings per share of $5.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.76 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 84.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 63.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

