Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 396,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

