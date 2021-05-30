Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post sales of $407.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.90 million and the highest is $423.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 351,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

