Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.98 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.11 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. US Foods has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,820,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

