Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

