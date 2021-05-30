Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 271,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,239. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,671,399 shares of company stock worth $234,599,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.