Analysts Set Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target at $12.67

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of 675.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

