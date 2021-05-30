Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) PT at $55.14

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $10,382,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

