Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $50.13

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,331. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.