Analyzing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.95 $4.98 million N/A N/A First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.94 $16.98 million $1.97 13.91

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 14.27% 8.87% 0.68% First Business Financial Services 19.15% 11.44% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. As of March 29, 2021, it operated through a network of 16 full-service offices, 2 limited service offices, and 1 residential mortgage loan production office. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.