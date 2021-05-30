Analyzing Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) & CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Perspecta alerts:

76.2% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CoreLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoreLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Perspecta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CoreLogic pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Perspecta pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreLogic pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perspecta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CoreLogic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreLogic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perspecta and CoreLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.05 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.31 CoreLogic $1.64 billion 3.56 $301.36 million $3.90 20.38

CoreLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta. Perspecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and CoreLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% CoreLogic 17.79% 38.78% 8.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perspecta and CoreLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 4 0 0 2.00 CoreLogic 1 7 1 0 2.00

Perspecta currently has a consensus price target of $27.68, suggesting a potential downside of 5.67%. CoreLogic has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than CoreLogic.

Summary

CoreLogic beats Perspecta on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate and insurance industries. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, evaluating, monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.