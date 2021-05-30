Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and Its Peers

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rush Street Interactive to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million -$570,000.00 -1,241.00 Rush Street Interactive Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -67.64

Rush Street Interactive’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rush Street Interactive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rush Street Interactive Competitors 145 827 1565 42 2.58

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.45%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive Competitors -261.27% -1,131.07% -47.71%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

