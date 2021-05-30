Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DCT opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -357.36. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

