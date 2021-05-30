Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 0.6%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.50 and last traded at $125.57. 1,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

