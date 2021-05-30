Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.22 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

