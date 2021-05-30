APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.45.

APA stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

