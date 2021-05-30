Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

