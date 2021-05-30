Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $147.13. Aptiv shares last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 2,526 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.