ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.27.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

