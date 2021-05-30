Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARD. Barclays increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

