Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 108 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

