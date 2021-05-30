Arizona State Retirement System Buys 185 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,875.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,661 shares of company stock worth $64,574,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

