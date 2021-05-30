Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

