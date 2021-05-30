Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 185 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

BPMC opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

