Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 63 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

