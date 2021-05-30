Arizona State Retirement System Sells 232 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.