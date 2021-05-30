Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.03 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

