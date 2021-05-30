Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.