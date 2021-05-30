Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.