ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASMVY opened at $39.66 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

