ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ASMVY opened at $39.66 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
