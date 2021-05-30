ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,054.49

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,054.49 ($66.04) and traded as low as GBX 4,765 ($62.26). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 4,877 ($63.72), with a volume of 253,229 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,114 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,054.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

