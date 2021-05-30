Associated British Foods plc Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

