AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

