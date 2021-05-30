ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ACLLF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 3,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880. ATCO has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

