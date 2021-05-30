Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 24.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

