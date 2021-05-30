Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 67.9% in May

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 29th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.