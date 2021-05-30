Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ASTVF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.