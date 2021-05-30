Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $122.85.
Autoneum Company Profile
