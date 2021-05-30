Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.