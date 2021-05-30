Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
NYSE:AVY opened at $220.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
