Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:AVY opened at $220.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

