AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

