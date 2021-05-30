Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 217,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.