B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.