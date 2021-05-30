B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

