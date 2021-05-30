Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after buying an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.