Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.02 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

