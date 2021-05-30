Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $601,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

