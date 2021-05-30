Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

