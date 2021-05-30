Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

