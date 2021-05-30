Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,574 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.