Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,476 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

NFG stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.